Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). National CineMedia posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on NCMI. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

NASDAQ:NCMI traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.56. 1,877,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,210. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26. The company has a market cap of $207.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in National CineMedia by 217.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. 68.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.