Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2021

Analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). National CineMedia posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on NCMI. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

NASDAQ:NCMI traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.56. 1,877,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,210. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26. The company has a market cap of $207.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in National CineMedia by 217.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. 68.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.