Zacks: Analysts Anticipate O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will report sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. O-I Glass posted sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year sales of $6.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

OI has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Longbow Research began coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the second quarter worth $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the second quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 576,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

