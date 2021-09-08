Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.69 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will announce $5.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.80 billion and the lowest is $5.61 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $5.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year sales of $22.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.01 billion to $22.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $22.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.89 billion to $23.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,692,000 after buying an additional 181,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,912,000 after buying an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,608,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,393,000 after buying an additional 32,441 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,826,000 after buying an additional 30,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,464,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,392,000 after buying an additional 42,086 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $215.45. 13,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,076. Whirlpool has a one year low of $164.06 and a one year high of $257.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.96 and a 200 day moving average of $223.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

