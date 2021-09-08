Zacks: Analysts Expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $975.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will report sales of $975.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $958.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $993.00 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $891.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.30.

AYI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.39. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $194.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 107.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

