Zacks: Analysts Expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to announce earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Air Lease reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $52.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AL. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 72.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 85.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 3,783.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

