Zacks: Analysts Expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will post $47.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.61 million. Aurora Cannabis posted sales of $52.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $204.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202.52 million to $206.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $246.15 million, with estimates ranging from $216.63 million to $287.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aurora Cannabis.

ACB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.49 to $6.78 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.82.

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACB. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 221.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 48.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter worth $95,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

