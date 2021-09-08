Zacks: Analysts Expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to Post $0.69 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to announce earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.66. Interactive Brokers Group reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,288,311 shares in the company, valued at $471,991,020.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $1,093,483.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 706,933 shares of company stock valued at $44,647,512 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.05. 504,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,968. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

