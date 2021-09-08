Zacks: Analysts Expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to Announce $2.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to report $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. Ryder System reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year earnings of $7.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

R has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

NYSE:R traded down $2.25 on Wednesday, hitting $77.83. The company had a trading volume of 572,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.74. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $89.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -859.26%.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 14.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,330,000 after purchasing an additional 876,994 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,213,000 after purchasing an additional 108,782 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,690,000 after purchasing an additional 303,465 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 5.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,559,000 after acquiring an additional 148,123 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ryder System by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,217,000 after acquiring an additional 36,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

