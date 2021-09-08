Zacks: Analysts Expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $367.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will report $367.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stride’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $372.40 million and the lowest is $362.00 million. Stride posted sales of $370.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Stride had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stride during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stride during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Stride during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Stride by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Stride by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.23. The stock had a trading volume of 531,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,003. Stride has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $35.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

