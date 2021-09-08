Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Ameresco posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMRC shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

In other Ameresco news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $212,852.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 13,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $941,310.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,994 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,028 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 140.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 135.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,718 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 150.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ameresco by 154.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,799,000 after buying an additional 109,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Ameresco by 46.2% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 95,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMRC traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $70.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $75.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.13 and its 200 day moving average is $57.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

