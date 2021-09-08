Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to Announce $0.96 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will announce earnings per share of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.92. Aptiv posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis.

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 771,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $121,341,000 after buying an additional 67,231 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 174,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,385,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 41,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 25,680 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 49,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APTV traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,695,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,318. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.58. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptiv (APTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.