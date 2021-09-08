Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $612.17 Million

Analysts expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to post $612.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $618.10 million and the lowest is $603.10 million. DexCom posted sales of $500.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.00.

In related news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total transaction of $160,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay S. Skyler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.37, for a total transaction of $8,527,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $383,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,354 shares of company stock valued at $19,540,187 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 140.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 141.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in DexCom by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $551.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.08, a P/E/G ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $555.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $485.51 and its 200-day moving average is $415.96.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

