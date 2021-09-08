Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $799.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to announce sales of $799.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $790.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $808.90 million. Franchise Group reported sales of $550.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Franchise Group.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $862.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.09 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FRG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Aegis initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 31.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Franchise Group stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 229,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,239. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franchise Group (FRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.