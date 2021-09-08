Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will report $1.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the lowest is $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year sales of $6.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $15.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,351,154,000 after buying an additional 51,806,488 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,442,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,034,000 after acquiring an additional 33,971,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,606,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.