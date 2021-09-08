Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Sequans Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05.

SQNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in Sequans Communications by 358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,523,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,518 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 616,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 158,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $833,000. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sequans Communications by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQNS opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $9.57.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

