Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to Post $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will report $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.34. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.44.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $2,794,654.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,174 shares in the company, valued at $63,641,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $527,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,213 shares of company stock worth $12,071,983 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,426,000 after acquiring an additional 102,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,592,000 after acquiring an additional 635,413 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,680,000 after acquiring an additional 624,933 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,747,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,298,000 after acquiring an additional 114,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,538,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,341,000 after acquiring an additional 87,981 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.83. 127,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,252. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $110.41 and a twelve month high of $206.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.22.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

