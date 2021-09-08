Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings. UMH Properties posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 37.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMH. B. Riley lifted their target price on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush began coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Aegis boosted their price target on UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

UMH traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $24.96. 1,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,290. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. UMH Properties has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $25.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $58,632.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,737.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $243,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,314,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 138 shares of company stock worth $3,006. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in UMH Properties by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

