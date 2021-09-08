Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to report sales of $232.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $238.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $221.50 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted sales of $93.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $782.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $766.61 million to $803.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

AHT traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,691. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $77.90.

In related news, CEO J Robison Hays III acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $101,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $89,411.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,029.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,121,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,744,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,057 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,620,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,510,000 after acquiring an additional 205,962 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,335,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,026 shares during the last quarter.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

