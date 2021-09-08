Zacks: Brokerages Expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Helios Technologies posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s revenue was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of HLIO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.64. The stock had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,587. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.17. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average of $75.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 175,766 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,992,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 269,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,604,000 after buying an additional 77,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after buying an additional 59,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 238.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 50,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

