Zacks: Brokerages Expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will report sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the lowest is $1.28 billion. Howmet Aerospace reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full-year sales of $5.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HWM. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,565. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.49. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

