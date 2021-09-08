Zacks: Brokerages Expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.79 Billion

Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will post sales of $6.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $6.79 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $5.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year sales of $26.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.22 billion to $26.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $31.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.85 billion to $32.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. FBN Securities upped their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total transaction of $1,633,566.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.34, for a total value of $5,306,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 732,056 shares of company stock valued at $182,371,962. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $265.21 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $275.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.31. The firm has a market cap of $259.64 billion, a PE ratio of 106.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

