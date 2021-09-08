Zacks: Brokerages Expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to post ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.42). Syros Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.60). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.58% and a negative net margin of 442.40%. The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.24. 19,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,470. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,076,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 950,240 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $6,732,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 842,404 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,166,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after acquiring an additional 784,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the second quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 2,274,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after acquiring an additional 712,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

