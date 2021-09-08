Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to Announce $2.06 EPS

Analysts expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Middleby’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18. The Middleby posted earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full year earnings of $8.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $8.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Middleby.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $808.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MIDD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Middleby by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,088,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,575,000 after acquiring an additional 74,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,980,000 after buying an additional 161,994 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 27.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,792,000 after buying an additional 467,208 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 2.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,521,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,639,000 after buying an additional 33,411 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 17.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,369,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,075,000 after buying an additional 208,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby stock opened at $176.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.84 and its 200-day moving average is $172.80. The Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $85.92 and a fifty-two week high of $196.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

