Zacks: Brokerages Expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Announce -$1.00 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.00) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.06) and the highest is ($0.85). uniQure posted earnings per share of ($1.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $7.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. The firm had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.65 million. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%.

QURE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on uniQure in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

QURE stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.22. uniQure has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $52.19.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,988.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $27,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,450 shares of company stock valued at $696,149. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 2,292.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

