Zacks Investment Research Lowers Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Santander to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.25.

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 5.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,540,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397,198 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,879,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,551,000 after acquiring an additional 81,880 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,631,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 10.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,312,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 12.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,646 shares during the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Read More: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander (SAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.