ZBG Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $204,321.00 (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. ZBG Token has a market capitalization of $8.49 million and approximately $204,321.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZBG Token coin can now be bought for $0.0323 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00058139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.19 or 0.00150819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.25 or 0.00724184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00042916 BTC.

ZBG Token Coin Profile

ZBG Token (CRYPTO:ZT) is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

ZBG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.