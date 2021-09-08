Zscaler (ZS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect Zscaler to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZS opened at $282.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of -164.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $120.34 and a 1 year high of $293.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Loop Capital cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.52.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total transaction of $998,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $813,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 156,971 shares of company stock worth $34,288,482. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

