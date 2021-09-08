Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.130-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million-$342 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $338.20 million.Zuora also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$-0.020 EPS.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Zuora has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 42.30% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. Zuora’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $39,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $83,558.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,456,231. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zuora stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 100.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

