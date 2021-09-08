Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 908,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,559 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Zynga were worth $9,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,831,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,866,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323,580 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,773,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 767.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,469,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZNGA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

In other news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $14,111,994.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,462.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,013,883 shares of company stock worth $32,620,201 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 0.06.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

