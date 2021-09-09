-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.07). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SkillSoft.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SKIL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. started coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SkillSoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

SKIL stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 21,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,220. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37. SkillSoft has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

About SkillSoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

