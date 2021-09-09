-$0.11 EPS Expected for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The Lovesac posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.65. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOVE shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

In other The Lovesac news, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $1,592,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,868,643.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $343,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 22.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 77.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after purchasing an additional 84,340 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the second quarter valued at about $757,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 539.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 26,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOVE traded up $11.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,312. The Lovesac has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.80 million, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.43.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

