$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. O2Micro International posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. O2Micro International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million.

O2Micro International stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 62,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,767. O2Micro International has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $203.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O2Micro International by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,560,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 708,906 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in O2Micro International by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 95,371 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in O2Micro International by 469.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 124,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in O2Micro International by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

