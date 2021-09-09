-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.09). Big Lots posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 117.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $46.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.10. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $42.05 and a 12-month high of $73.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Big Lots by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,671,000 after acquiring an additional 53,418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Big Lots by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,051,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,427,000 after buying an additional 20,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Big Lots by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,703,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Big Lots by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Big Lots by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,933,000 after buying an additional 27,316 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

