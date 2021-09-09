-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) to report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FREYR Battery’s earnings. FREYR Battery posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FREYR Battery will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FREYR Battery.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FREY. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE FREY opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -0.02. FREYR Battery has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $13.80.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

