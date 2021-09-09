-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of SIOX opened at $2.08 on Thursday. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $151.72 million and a P/E ratio of -2.48.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 341.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 32,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

