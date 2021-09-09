-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.14). Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.63% and a negative return on equity of 122.26%. The business had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

In other Pieris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $196,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIRS. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PIRS stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603,485. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

