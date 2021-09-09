-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.14). Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.63% and a negative return on equity of 122.26%. The business had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

In other Pieris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $196,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIRS. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PIRS stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603,485. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.14.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.