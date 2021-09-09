$0.40 EPS Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Healthpeak Properties also reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.35.

Shares of NYSE PEAK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.23. 25,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $37.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average is $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.