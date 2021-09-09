$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Healthcare Trust of America posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTA traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 155,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,622. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.35. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.24 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

