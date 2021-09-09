$0.57 EPS Expected for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.60. The Kraft Heinz posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Kraft Heinz.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.47. 276,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,013,931. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,745,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,823,000 after purchasing an additional 244,110 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.