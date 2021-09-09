$0.65 EPS Expected for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.69. First Foundation reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million.

FFWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $102,679.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,963 shares of company stock worth $1,046,809 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in First Foundation by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 3,159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its position in First Foundation by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 509,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 77,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $24.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.