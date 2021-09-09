$0.65 EPS Expected for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.69. First Foundation reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million.

FFWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $102,679.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,963 shares of company stock worth $1,046,809 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in First Foundation by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 3,159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its position in First Foundation by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 509,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 77,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $24.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

