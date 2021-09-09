$0.71 EPS Expected for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Orrstown Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 14.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 96,519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,742,000 after purchasing an additional 48,773 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 80,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 32,263 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 29,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

ORRF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.81. The company had a trading volume of 17,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,515. The company has a market capitalization of $256.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.99. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

