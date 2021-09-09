$0.80 EPS Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Valero Energy reported earnings of ($1.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $6.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 222.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $63.82. The company had a trading volume of 63,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,482. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of -18.99, a PEG ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

