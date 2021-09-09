-$0.81 EPS Expected for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) will report earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.14). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($3.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($33.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($52.20) to ($22.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($2.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.06).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.54. The company had a trading volume of 98,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,246. The company has a market cap of $33.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.66. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E.

