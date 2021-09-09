$0.95 EPS Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.98. Dollar Tree posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLTR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $93.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after buying an additional 648,157 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,990,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 232,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,054,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

