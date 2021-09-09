$0.99 EPS Expected for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.02. CyrusOne posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CONE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.92.

Shares of CONE stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.51. 13,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,252. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,996.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 3.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 4.9% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

