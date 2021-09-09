0x Price Reaches $1.03 on Exchanges (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. 0x has a total market capitalization of $870.30 million and approximately $165.72 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0x has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One 0x coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0x alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00059829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.65 or 0.00169622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003817 BTC.

0x Profile

ZRX is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,341,602 coins. The official website for 0x is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.