$1.03 EPS Expected for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will post $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.08. Travel + Leisure posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE:TNL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.10. 642,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,503. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $68.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

