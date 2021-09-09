$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Snap posted sales of $678.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap will report full-year sales of $4.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

SNAP stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.62. 10,559,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,319,002. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.66. Snap has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $80.85. The company has a market cap of $117.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $457,740.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 804,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,356,079.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 13,145 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $939,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,250,307 shares of company stock worth $380,827,948 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 847,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,733,000 after buying an additional 185,985 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Snap by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 37,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Snap by 403.6% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 25,052 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

