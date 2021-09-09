$1.32 EPS Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

Brokerages expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.26. EnPro Industries posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 97%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.75 million.

NPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,180,000 after purchasing an additional 159,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,198,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,583,000 after acquiring an additional 51,389 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in EnPro Industries by 78.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 810,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,705,000 after acquiring an additional 357,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,988,000 after acquiring an additional 21,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NPO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.99. The stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,102. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 90.31 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.59. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $99.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.