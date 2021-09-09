$1.32 EPS Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.26. EnPro Industries posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 97%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.75 million.

NPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,180,000 after purchasing an additional 159,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,198,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,583,000 after acquiring an additional 51,389 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in EnPro Industries by 78.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 810,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,705,000 after acquiring an additional 357,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,988,000 after acquiring an additional 21,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NPO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.99. The stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,102. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 90.31 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.59. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $99.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

