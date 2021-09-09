$1.48 EPS Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. International Flavors & Fragrances posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IFF. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,681,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,692,977,000 after buying an additional 9,207,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,100,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,666,845,000 after buying an additional 788,524 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,743,000 after buying an additional 7,582,117 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $908,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.93. 26,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,649. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

